Alterity and UniQuest partner to reverse bacterial resistance to antibiotics

  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) announces it has been granted a licence by UniQuest, the commercialisation company of The University of Queensland to novel zinc ionophore technology to combat antimicrobial resistance in superbugs.
  • "The approach developed by our collaborators is novel and potentially revolutionary. Existing antibiotics are losing the battle against these infections and science is struggling to keep up as pathogens continually adapt. Because we can combine PBT2 with existing antibiotics, many of which are generic, this approach has strong commercial value to Alterity." said Geoffrey Kempler, Alterity's Chairman and CEO.
