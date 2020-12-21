nCino's Japanese unit attracts investment from two Japanese banks
Dec. 21, 2020 4:58 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO), MUFGNCNO, MUFG, SMFGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- nCino's (NASDAQ:NCNO) Tokyo-based subsidiary nCino K.K. gets an equity investment from the venture capital arms of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) and Sumitomo Mitsui (NYSE:SMFG) Banking.
- Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
- Additionally, Itsuki Nomura, formerly of Dell Technologies, was named general manager of nCino's Tokyo office.
- The involvement of Mitsubishi UFJ Capital and SMBC Venture Capital and the new general manager will help nCino further scale its business in Japan as it seeks to accelerate the digital transformation of financial institutions in the country, the company said.