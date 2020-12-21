Targa Resources 'favorite name for torque to a recovery,' J.P. Morgan says
Dec. 21, 2020 3:03 PM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP), EPDTRGP, EPDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Targa Resources (TRGP +0.5%) is a rare gainer in the energy space today after the stock was added to J.P. Morgan's Focus List, saying its "advantaged Permian Basin footprint and franchise create a favorable risk/reward proposition, as basin breakeven economics merit continued growth."
- "As midstream continues to evolve from income at all costs to responsible return of capital, we view TRGP as our favorite name for torque to a recovery, especially given the c-corp wrapper opening investment to a broader audience and the recently announced buyback program," write JPM analysts led by Jeremy Tonet, also maintaining their Overweight rating and raising their stock price target to $37 from $33.
- The firm also likes Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -1.7%), citing the company's "peer-leading Permian-centric footprint, downstream integration and financial flexibility."
- Both companies are favored "for their Permian operating leverage and integrated footprints from the wellhead to end markets."
- TRGP units have climbed nearly 60% since early November but are still more than 30% lower YTD.