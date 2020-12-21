Pacific Ethanol pares down debt with creditor repayment
Dec. 21, 2020 1:11 PM ETAlto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO)ALTOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Pacific Ethanol (PEIX +8.3%) pushes higher after saying it paid down $24.9M to one of its creditors, CoBank, repaying all term debt and reducing its revolving lines of credit to $30M.
- The company says CoBank and the borrowers agreed to reduce certain reporting requirements and eliminate the requirement of the Chief Restructuring Officer position.
- As a result, Pacific Ethanol says it "expects to be net term debt free, meaning its consolidated cash exceeds its remaining term debt, at the end of 2020."
- "We have resolved all outstanding issues with CoBank through these amendments [and] are well positioned to continue to capitalize on opportunities in the specialty alcohols and essential ingredients markets."
- Pacific Ethanol will be debt free in 2021, and its 12-month stock price target is $9.55, Courage & Conviction Investing writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.