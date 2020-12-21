Methanex hikes North American January methanol to two-year high
Dec. 21, 2020 6:26 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH)MEOHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) says it nominated its North American methanol contract price at 145 cents/gal for January, up 25 cents/gal from December's level, the company's fifth price rise in a row and its highest contract pricing level since November 2018.
- The rise in the January contract price coincides with a higher monthly average for prompt-month domestic methanol so far in December of 115.50 cents/gal from November's average spot price of 96.74 cents/gal, lifted by support from regional supply tightness from low regional storage levels following several unplanned outages earlier in the year.
- Domestic supply is expected to remain tight moving into 2021, with new regional production anticipated to come online later than expected, while demand for methanol from derivative products including acetic acid and formaldehyde is seen remaining strong as economies bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, S&P Global Platts reports.
- Methanex's upcoming two quarters should fully show the methanol price recovery, but further upside for the stock is limited as cyclical valuations are nearly in line with the historical average, MMR Research writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.