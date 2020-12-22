Asia-Pacific shares edge lower on concerns over new COVID-19 strain
Dec. 21, 2020 11:55 PM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Japan -0.63%.
- China -0.20%.
- Hong Kong -0.08%.
- Australia -1.13%. Australia’s retail sales jumped 7% in November compared to October.
- Asia-Pacific shares retreat on growing worries over a new, more infectious coronavirus strain.
- This new strain has shut down much of Britain with many countries suspending inbound travel from the U.K., which could lead to a slower global economic recovery.
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson put London and the southeast of England in a new level of restrictions after new variant of the coronavirus got detected.
- Oil prices dropped on expectations of lower demand, with U.S. crude down 0.33% at $47.81/barrel, while Brent was 0.2% lower at $50.81.
- U.S. stock futures are mixed. Dow Jones -0.38%; Nasdaq +0.06%; S&P 500 -0.30%.