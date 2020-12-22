Molecular Templates updates on study of MT5111, plans breast cancer expansion cohort in 1H21
Dec. 22, 2020 1:37 AM ETMolecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM)MTEMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) provides an update on the Phase 1 study for MT5111, a HER2 targeted engineered toxin bodies (ETB).
- To date, 16 study subjects have been treated in the dose escalation portion of this study. Five cohorts (0.5, 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and 4.5 μg/kg/week) have been successfully completed and the sixth cohort (6.75 μg/kg) has been initiated.
- Pharmacokinetic (PK) data confirm the predicted human PK based on non-human primate studies. PK modeling has suggested that doses equal to or greater than 5.0 μg/kg are likely needed for efficacy.
- MT5111 appears to be well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities observed in any cohort. In particular, no signs of cardiotoxicity have been observed to date.
- Fifteen of the 16 subjects have discontinued for disease progression.
- Cohort 6 (6.75 μg/kg) is now open for enrollment with cohort 7 (10 μg/kg) expected to open in Q1 2021.
- The HER2positive breast cancer expansion cohort is planned to be initiated in H1 2021 at a dose of 10 μg/kg (anticipated to be a therapeutic dose level), pending adequate safety.
- Dose escalation will continue to determine the recommended Phase 2 Dose while the breast cancer expansion cohort collects efficacy and safety data.
- Yesterday's close was $9.67. Shares up 3% after-hours.