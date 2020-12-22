More nations restrict U.K. travellers as concerns over new COVID-19 variant mount
Dec. 22, 2020 2:38 AM ETMRNA, PFE, BNTX, AZNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Some 40 countries have barred inbound travel from U.K., with flights, trains and freight deliveries halted in an effort to curb new, rapid-spreading strain of coronavirus - New York Times.
- France imposed a 48-hour suspension of freight transit across the English Channel, leaving thousands of truck drivers stranded in their vehicles on Monday.
- The sudden disruption left Britain isolated and unnerved, its people stranded at airports or quarantined at home.
- Supermarket giants were warning of fruit and vegetable shortages as this aroused fears of panic buying.
- Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands were among the nations that announced travel restrictions.
- Germany detained air passengers from U.K. at airports on Sunday night. Poland also planned to suspend flights between the two countries.
- Spain announced that only Spaniards and residents of Spain will be allowed to fly from Britain.
- Greece extended quarantine period to ten days from seven days, announced earlier, but has not suspended flights.
- Hong Kong also closed its borders to travelers from Britain. Canada, India, Iran, and Russia also issued new restrictions.
- Israel would also close its skies to foreign nationals on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia also announced a one week ban on all international travel.
- Kuwait suspended all commercial international flights and closed its land and sea borders until Jan. 1.
- South American countries also canceled flights to and from the U.K. and imposed a quarantine for travelers.
- However, the U.S. has not yet suspended flights, though Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York urged the Trump administration to do so, and he said he had secured the agreement of British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Delta requiring a negative test result from passengers before departure to New York.
- Along with an escalating public health crisis, U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson was simultaneously dealing with economic upheaval and trade talks in Brussels, foreshadowing what a “no deal” Brexit could look like in 10 days.
