Fresenius acquires Eugin Group from NMC Health for €430M
Dec. 22, 2020 5:40 AM ETNMC Health Plc (NMHLY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NMC Health (OTCPK:NMHLY) which comprises of NMC Health (NMC PLC) and NMC Healthcare (NMC Healthcare) entered into an agreement to sell the Eugin Group, to Fresenius Helios for a total enterprise value of €430m following a highly competitive sale process.
- The sale of Eugin Group, which comprises Luarmia & Boston IVF is a positive step forward for the Group and the level of interest in the process demonstrates both the quality of the asset and the continued strength of NMC Healthcare’s underlying businesses.
- The successful sale supports NMC Healthcare’s strategic focus on its core business in the Middle East and is committed to seeking exits on commercial terms from international activities that are not considered to be core operations.
- The transaction is expected to complete by the end of H1 2021.