Activision Blizzard remains Morgan Stanley's top gaming pick into 2021 on EPS growth story

Dec. 22, 2020
  • Seeing a "path to multi-year EPS growth," Morgan Stanley names Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) as its top gaming pick for 2021, reiterating an Overweight rating and adding $8 to the price target for $108.
  • In a broader note on the industry, analyst Brian Nowak notes that the pandemic-related gaming boom "pulled forward ~4 years of video game user growth."
  • Nowak says user retention will be the focus for game industry watchers next year.
  • For ATVI, Nowak sees the Call of Duty franchise as a continuing growth driver. In June, Nowak had named the company his top pick coming out of the pandemic lockdowns, citing Calll of Duty: Warzone, which had released in May and topped 60M players within two months.
  • Other price target changes: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) (Equal-Weight) from $140 to $150, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) (Overweight) $200 to $215, Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) (Equal-Weight) $9.50 to $10.25, SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) (Equal-Weight) $15 to $16, and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) $11 to $12.
