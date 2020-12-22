Late-stage study with RedHill Biopharma's COVID-19 candidate to continue unchanged

  • Following a second independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) safety review, RedHill Biopharma (RDHL +0.1%) has received a second unanimous recommendation to continue its global Phase 2/3 study testing Opaganib in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
  • The recommend ation is based on an analysis of unblinded safety data from the first 155 patients treated for 14 days. Top-line data from the 270-patient study is expected Q1 in 2021.
  • In parallel, the company is conducting an additional U.S. Phase 2 study with opaganib in COVID-19. The trial has completed enrollment of all 40 patients and data is expected shortly.
