Late-stage study with RedHill Biopharma's COVID-19 candidate to continue unchanged
Dec. 22, 2020 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)
- Following a second independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) safety review, RedHill Biopharma (RDHL +0.1%) has received a second unanimous recommendation to continue its global Phase 2/3 study testing Opaganib in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
- The recommend ation is based on an analysis of unblinded safety data from the first 155 patients treated for 14 days. Top-line data from the 270-patient study is expected Q1 in 2021.
- In parallel, the company is conducting an additional U.S. Phase 2 study with opaganib in COVID-19. The trial has completed enrollment of all 40 patients and data is expected shortly.