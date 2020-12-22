Paychex Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 22, 2020 11:20 AM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)PAYXBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $956.3M (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operating income of $324.2M.
- Over the last 2 years, PAYX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.