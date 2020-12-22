737 MAX crash victim families urge Europe not to lift flight ban
- Relatives of Boeing (BA +0.1%) 737 MAX crash victims are urging the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to delay approving the aircraft's return to service.
- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cleared the jet last month, and the EASA has said it could formally lift its own ban in January, once public and industry feedback on its conditions for putting the jet back into service have been studied.
- In a letter to the EASA, relatives and friends of Ethiopian Airlines crash victims say it should first finish its analysis of the modified aircraft and complete its safety report on the crash.
- The families say the EASA should explain why Boeing's changes make the aircraft safe, require that it increase the plane's safety margins by implementing a third Angle of Attack sensor, and redesign the flight deck and crew alert system "to meet modern safety standards," among other steps.
