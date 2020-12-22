Woodside to defend Pluto LNG expansion project
Dec. 22, 2020 7:17 AM ETWoodside Petroleum Ltd (WOPEF), WOPEYWOPEF, WOPEYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) says it will defend its legal position against a claim made in Western Australia's supreme court over the environmental planning approvals for the expansion of its 4.3M mt/year Pluto LNG venture and the proposed connecting pipeline with the nearby 16.3M mt/year North West Shelf LNG venture.
- The Conservation Council of Western Australia has started a legal challenge in the court to overturn environmental approvals for Woodside's proposed Burrup hub LNG expansion.
- The Environmental Defenders Office had lodged the claim on behalf of the CCWA, alleging that approvals given by the WA state government to process gas, potentially including from the proposed Scarborough gas field in the Carnarvon basin, for Pluto, and Browse Basin gas fields, for NWS, were given in contravention of environmental laws.
- The legal action comes as Woodside is moving towards a final investment decision next year on the development of the greater Scarborough fields to provide feedstock for a second 5M mt/year train at Pluto and additional backfill gas for the NWS LNG venture.