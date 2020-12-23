Sorrento files for emergency use of COVI-STIX for detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) has submitted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the FDA for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal samples of patients.
  • In testing conducted to date, COVI-STIX has provided results within 15 minutes, with positive detection as quickly as two minutes for patient samples with high viral load.
  • SRNE has rallied ~113% YTD, currently trading at $7.22.
  • Shares up 7% after-hours.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics may be emerging as one of the leaders in the important COVID-19 testing space.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.