Sorrento files for emergency use of COVI-STIX for detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen
Dec. 23, 2020 2:42 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)SRNEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) has submitted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the FDA for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal samples of patients.
- In testing conducted to date, COVI-STIX has provided results within 15 minutes, with positive detection as quickly as two minutes for patient samples with high viral load.
- SRNE has rallied ~113% YTD, currently trading at $7.22.
- Shares up 7% after-hours.
- Sorrento Therapeutics may be emerging as one of the leaders in the important COVID-19 testing space.