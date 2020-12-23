ReneSola Power offloads 15.4 MW of solar assets in Romania
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) inked a sale agreement with Alternus Energy Group, pan-European Independent Power Producer, to sell two ground-mounted solar parks, special purpose vehicles (SPVs), in Romania with a combined capacity of 15.4 MW.
- The two project based SPVs will be acquired from ReneSola Power's subsidiary, Luxemburg-domiciled Renesola New Energy S.A.R.L, and the acquisition will be funded by the proceeds from the senior secured green bond and equity that it has recently issued.
- "The proceeds from the sale of the operating assets will enable us to generate strong cash flow, realize profits and further strengthen our financial position. We have a strong pipeline of project activity. We look forward to pursuing other opportunities to develop, build and monetize solar projects globally, and believe our strategy resonates well with the development trend of solar energy," ReneSola Power CEO Mr. Vincent Browne commented.
