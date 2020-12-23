VBI Vaccines’ Hep B vaccine goes under review in EU

Dec. 23, 2020 8:46 AM ETVBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)VBIVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announced that the European Medicines Agency has accepted its marketing authorization application for the Company’s hepatitis B vaccine candidate.
  • Already approved and commercialized in Israel, the three-antigen prophylactic vaccine will be reviewed by the EMA for the prevention of the infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus in adults.
  • Calling the EMA acceptance as a major milestone to broaden the vaccine’s availability, Jeff Baxter, President & CEO of VBI, said, “we look forward to communicating developments related to the MAA throughout 2021.”
  • Data from the two pivotal, randomized, double-blind, controlled Phase 3 studies and additional data support the regulatory submission.
  • Early this month, VBI announced that it submitted the Biologics License Application in the U.S. for the vaccine, commercially available as Sci-B-Vac®.
