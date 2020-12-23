President Donald Trump’s Twitter video calling for direct checks of $2,000 per person for COVID relief upended a long road of negotiations in Congress and Trump’s own administration.

“It’s so unusual to have something that’s so last minute, but also something that’s so high stakes,” Julie Norman, professor at University College London, told Bloomberg. But she notes that the bill is veto proof.

As far as the market concerned, investors look content to see how things unfold before making big moves. They could be betting that the latest standoff could mean for funds to juice the economy (maybe splitting the difference at $1,300) or that the GOP-controlled Senate will hold firm and convince the president to sign.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY, +0.2%) is up slightly in premarket trading, with most of the sectors moving higher.

The SPDR S&P Energy Sector ETF (XLE, +0.8%) is the largest gainer. It tends to react more directly to the macro moves, along with the U.S. Oil ETF (USO, +0.2%), which is moving up slightly. The low weighting of Energy, at 2.3% of the benchmark index, also leads to more volatile moves but less overall impact.

After a big rally through November and the first two weeks of December, XLE has seen a correction, down 10% since its recent high of $41.60.

But in a technical bullish sign, the 50-day simple moving average just crossed above the 100-day.

WTI futures have eased back to around $47/barrel after crossing above $49 for the first time since February.

The weakest sector premarket is Consumer Discretionary (XLY, -0.1%), which is seeing the effect of Tesla’s arrival. Tesla is down 1.1% ahead of trading, which would put it down about 9% from its high last Friday.

Sector Watch

New home sales arrive at 10 a.m. ET and are expected to edge past last month's mark with a likely increase to 1,020K SAAR.

The housing sector has remained a bright spot for the U.S. economy.

But Seeking Alpha contributor Harrison Schwartz warns that “the homeownership rate is now close to its peak level, as are existing home sales. Most people in the Millennial demographic who had the ability to buy a property have now done so.”