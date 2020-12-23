Morgan Stanley looks past the pandemic in naming top consumer staples stocks
- Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian and team believe the primary market focus in the staples sector in 2021 will be on the post-COVID topline outlook.
- The firm sees see robust and generally above-consensus topline growth for what it calls "COVID-recovery/secular growth/multinational/market share gainers" as vaccinations prompt a switch back in consumer demand in key categories.
- In particular, secular growth stories, with either attractive longer-term category growth and/or company-specific market share drivers, are expected to separate themselves from the pack in 2021 from the COVID beneficiaries boosted by a temporary category demand pickup. Also in the mix, multinational names are anticipated to benefit from an emerging markets rebound in 2021 with higher GDP growth and easier comparisons, as well as a favorable FX setup.
- MS also notes that balance sheet variance has increased recently in the group due to divergent strategic activity in recent years and COVID impacts, leading to an expectation for latent EPS power at a number of companies to drive shareholder value longer-term.
- The key Overweight rating calls in staples from MS include Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), all considered strong COVID recovery stories. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) also make the list as more muted COVID-impacted names, but ones that offer attractive secular growth that the market is not fully pricing in. Topping it off, Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are singled out as companies with strong market share performance pre-COVID behind execution changes that should reemerge post-COVID, with attractive valuation levels at the moment.
- In a deeper look at balance sheets across the staples sector, Morgan Stanley thinks Monster, Estée Lauder, and Procter & Gamble should drive forward shareholder value through greater buybacks and M&A activity.
- Earlier this month, Wells Fargo called P&G a value sleeper and sales could be $4B higher than consensus by FY22.