Oramed's obesity drug candidate shows decrease in glucose levels

Dec. 23, 2020 3:02 PM ETOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)ORMPBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP +1.6%) has announced results from a proof-of-concept study evaluating its oral leptin drug candidate's safety and pharmacodynamics (glucagon and glucose reduction) in type 1 diabetic patients.
  • Ten patients were enrolled, with 7 randomized to receive one capsule of leptin and 3 randomized to receive a placebo.
  • The study showed that patients who received leptin on average had a decrease in glucose as compared to the placebo group during the first 30-180 minutes following dosing. At different time periods, the leptin treated patients on average had glucagon values that were either lower than, or similar to, those in the placebo group.
  • The company plans to start a larger double-blind, placebo-controlled study with ~30 patients.
  • Leptin, also known as the "obesity hormone", is a protein that regulates hunger.
