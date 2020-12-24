India challenges $2B Vodafone tax ruling in Singapore - Reuters

  • India's government is challenging in Singapore an international arbitration court's verdict against it over a $2B tax claim involving Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), Reuters reports.
  • An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague had ruled that India's imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone was a breach of an investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands; India had 90 days to appeal the ruling.
  • India lost another international arbitration case over a tax dispute this week, against Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY), and has been ordered to pay more than $1.2B in damages; given the size of the award, India likely will challenge the ruling.
  • VOD is a buy for its big dividend but market conditions remain volatile, Chetan Woodun writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
