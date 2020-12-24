Easterly Government Properties acquires DOI - Billings
Dec. 24, 2020 9:12 AM ETEasterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)DEABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) acquired a 149,110-sq.ft U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) regional office and warehouse facility in Billings, Montana.
- DOI - Billings is a 100% leased regional facility; built in 2013, it is a first-generation, single tenant U.S. Government leased facility under a 20-year non-cancelable lease that does not expire until the end of April 2033.
- "It gives me great pleasure to exceed our 2020 acquisition guidance with the closing of such an important facility. We also find ourselves well prepared to execute on our 2021 acquisition guidance due to our robust actionable pipeline," CEO William C. Trimble commented.