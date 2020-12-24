Monmouth acquires new property in Atlanta for $96.7M
Dec. 24, 2020 2:08 PM ETMonmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR)MNRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR -0.7%) announces acquisition of a new 657,518 square foot industrial building located at 3150 Highway 42 in Locust Grove, GA. at a purchase price of $96.7M.
- Property is net-leased for 20 years to Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.
- The building is situated on approximately 130 acres and has a land-to-building ratio of nearly nine times, providing ample opportunity for future development to drive accretive growth.
- “With the addition of this brand new facility near Atlanta, Monmouth’s weighted average building age is now 9.5 years, representing the youngest and most state-of-the-art portfolio in the Industrial REIT sector. Through the acquisition of one high-quality asset at a time, we have more than doubled our portfolio size over the past five years. This transaction marks our second high-quality acquisition during the first quarter. Fiscal 2021 is off to a very strong start for Monmouth, and we are confident we are taking the right steps to extend our company’s long track record of profitable growth and value creation.” says Michael P. Landy, President and CEO.
