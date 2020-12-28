EHang launches aerial tourism services with a strategic partner
- EHang (NASDAQ:EH) announces the launch of its own autonomous urban air mobility services with its strategic partner Greenland Hong Kong, an HKEX-listed real estate company.
- The trial services include an aerial sightseeing program and aerial media shows, which will be rolled out in the partner's tourism real estate project located in Zhaoqing, a popular tour destination city in Guangdong, China.
- The Company intends to work jointly with Greenland Hong Kong over time to offer aerial tourism services using its EH216 AAVs in more cities.
- "We are excited to partner with Greenland Hong Kong to launch trial operations of the EH216 and bring our safe, green and comfortable UAM services to local residents. As an AAV technology platform company and a UAM operator, we are steadily rolling out global trial operations and will further work with our partners to build more UAM networks.” said Edward Xu, Chief Strategy Officer.