China Recycling Energy to acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving Technology

  • China Recycling Energy's (CREG +5.4%) subsidiary Shanghai TCH Energy Technology has entered into an agreement to acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving Technology for a combination of cash and shares of CREG.
  • Taiying vertically integrates the industrial chain and manufactures energy storage core components such as lithium battery modules, battery PACK, battery management system and energy management system."
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • "We are excited about the opportunity to acquire Taiying. At a time when the development of pure electric vehicles and energy storage of new energy is thriving, Taiying has taken a leading role in completing the integration of the industrial chain and is capable of manufacturing products and investing and operating energy storage projects," says Chairman Guohua Ku.
  • So far, Taiying has signed contracts and orders from prospective customers of nearly RMB 1B (over $150M ).
