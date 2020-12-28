Biden calls for modernizing cyber defenses after SolarWinds breach
Dec. 28, 2020 4:59 PM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)SWI, MNDTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- In a press conference, President-elect Joe Biden says, "We have to be able to innovate and reimagine our defenses against growing threats in new realms like cyberspace."
- Biden says it's vital to "modernizing our defense priorities to better deter aggression in the future, rather than continuing to over-invest in legacy systems designed to address the threats of the past." He specifically mentioned the breach of IT management software from SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) by Russia-linked hackers.
- SolarWinds shares closed today down 5.9% but are up 1.2% after hours, volatility the stock has faced since the breach became public and fixes were rolled out.
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), which discovered the SolarWinds breach while investigating its own attack, closed today up 2.6%.
- Last week, Biden said the SolarWinds breach represented a "grave risk" to national security that can't "go unanswered."