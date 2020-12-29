MassRoots to purchase Herbfluence's technology platform

  • MassRoots (OTCPK:MSRT) entered into a letter of intent to purchase Herbfluence's technology platform which will enable the former's clients to easily identify the most effective influencers for their marketing campaigns, schedule influencer posts, and evaluate the results of their marketing spend.
  • "Influencer marketing remains one of the most effective forms of advertising today but often requires businesses to reach out to individual influencers to get pricing, obtain reviews from past clients, and schedule content – a time-consuming and frustrating process," CEO Isaac Dietrich commented.
  • The assets purchase will make it easy for any business to schedule a top-tier influencer marketing campaign aimed at numerous cannabis consumers in the U.S.
  • Terms of the closing are subject to standard due diligence and approval of the definitive agreement by the parties.
