Stimulus commotion in the Senate; $600 checks on the way
Dec. 30, 2020 4:10 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor49 Comments
- "Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH!" President Trump tweeted after Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt from Senate Democrats' to approve larger stimulus checks.
- Some drama... McConnell later introduced a bill that would boost the size of the checks to $2,000, repeal the Section 230 liability shield for social media companies and create a commission to study election issues. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to the legislation, saying if McConnell "tries loading up" the bill "with unrelated, partisan provisions that will do absolutely nothing to help struggling families across the country," larger direct payments would not become law. "Any move like this would be a blatant attempt to deprive Americans of a $2,000 survival check."
- Mixing in the defense bill... Sen. Bernie Sanders then followed through on his threat to delay a veto override of the National Defense Authorization Act if McConnell rejected an outright vote on the larger payments. Since the Senate needs unanimous support to move quickly on many issues, any one senator can grind activity to a halt.
- Meanwhile, $600 stimulus payments already started going out last night, according to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, and if Congress approves the increase to $2,000, it will be added to the original sum.
- Republicans Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are running in crucial Jan. 5 runoffs in Georgia, have also expressed support for bigger checks. The race will determine control of the Senate, and some see it as "the new November" in terms of election volatility risk.