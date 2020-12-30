GATX acquires tank container lessor Trifleet Leasing for €175M in cash
- GATX (NYSE:GATX) announces acquisition of Trifleet Leasing, the fourth largest global tank container lessor.
- Acquisition expected to close on December 29, 2020 for approximately €175M in cash.
- “Trifleet complements our existing railcar leasing business and shares GATX’s approach of striving for the highest levels of safety, quality, customer service and environmentally responsible performance. We are committed to strengthening Trifleet’s position in the tank container leasing market by leveraging GATX’s extensive global customer base and experience in managing long-lived, widely used transportation assets.” said Brian A. Kenney, president and CEO.