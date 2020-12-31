Carrefour closes acquisition of 224 Proximity Stores in Taiwan

Dec. 31, 2020 6:25 AM ETCarrefour SA (CRRFY), DFIHYCRRFY, DFIHYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • As part of its targeted acquisitions policy, Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) closed the acquisition of 224 proximity stores (199 Wellcome stores and 25 Jasons stores) and a warehouse in Taiwan from Dairy Farm (OTCPK:DFIHY).
  • The acquired stores will benefit from Carrefour's commercial policy and purchasing conditions, while Wellcome will bring its recognized expertise in fresh produce and contribute to the development of food e-commerce.
  • In the upcoming 12 months, Carrefour plans to convert the Wellcome stores to the Market banner and then convert Jasons stores to a Carrefour premium banner.
