Yum China launches two shared service center branches
Dec. 31, 2020 6:39 AM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)YUMCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) announced that the Suzhou and Wuxi branches of its Centralized Shared Service Center (CSSC) have officially been put into operation taking the total number of CSSC in China to three supporting long-term growth.
- "The two CSSC branches form part of our on-going strategy to create a more resilient business model by investing in digital and technology and enhancing efficiency and agility," CEO Joey Wat commented.
- The CSSC provides centralized processing of HR and finance activities related to administrative and transactional processes.
- The two news CSSC's will support the company's operations in Eastern China and further strengthen its crisis management capabilities.