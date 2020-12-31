Axsome therapeutics initiates ACCORD phase 3 trial of AXS-05 in alzheimer’s disease agitation
Dec. 31, 2020 6:41 AM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)AXSMBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) initiates ACCORD (Assessing Clinical Outcomes in Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation) study, a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXS-05 in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease agitation.
- AXS-05 is a novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity. There is currently no approved treatment for AD agitation.
- “Initiation of the ACCORD Phase 3 trial in Alzheimer’s disease agitation continues the expedited clinical development of AXS-05 for this serious condition. The potential for AXS-05, with its unique pharmacological profile, in this indication is supported by the positive results in our completed pivotal ADVANCE trial,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, CEO.
- No treatments are currently approved for Alzheimer’s disease agitation.
