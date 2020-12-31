Axsome therapeutics initiates ACCORD phase 3 trial of AXS-05 in alzheimer’s disease agitation

  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) initiates ACCORD (Assessing Clinical Outcomes in Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation) study, a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXS-05 in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease agitation.
  • AXS-05 is a novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity. There is currently no approved treatment for AD agitation.
  • “Initiation of the ACCORD Phase 3 trial in Alzheimer’s disease agitation continues the expedited clinical development of AXS-05 for this serious condition. The potential for AXS-05, with its unique pharmacological profile, in this indication is supported by the positive results in our completed pivotal ADVANCE trial,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, CEO.
  • No treatments are currently approved for Alzheimer’s disease agitation.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.