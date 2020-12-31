RedHill posts preliminary Phase 2 data for COVID-19 antiviral therapy
- Announcing the top-line data from the Phase 2 study for opaganib (Yeliva®, ABC294640) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, RedHill Biopharma (RDHL -2.5%) says that the orally administered therapy demonstrated positive safety and efficacy signals.
- With the involvement of 40 patients requiring oxygen support, the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept study aimed to evaluate the safety and identify preliminary signs of activity. However, the trial was not powered for statistical significance.
- The patients were randomized at a 1:1 ratio to receive either opaganib or placebo on top of standard-of-care and were followed up for up to 42 days post treatment initiation.
- Across key primary and secondary efficacy outcomes, the trends from the preliminary data provided by an independent third-party indicate greater improvement in reducing oxygen requirement by end of treatment at Day 14 in the opaganib-treated arm, the company said in the statement.
- The full analysis of the data, including viral and inflammatory biomarker analyses, baseline risk factors, and SoC background therapy stratifications, is expected in the coming weeks, and RedHill intends to submit them for peer review when available.
- Describing the results as ‘encouraging’, Mark L. Levitt, the Medical Director at RedHill, says, “these preliminary results support our ongoing global Phase 2/3 study in severe COVID-19 pneumonia, which is expected to read out in Q1/2021.” The study conducted across approximately 30 clinical sites in several countries is on track to enroll up to 270 patients.