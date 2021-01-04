What's in the cards for 2021?
Jan. 04, 2021 7:01 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Following one of the craziest years in recent memory, and one that almost nobody could have foreseen, investors are sketching their market predictions for 2021.
- "Recovery," "rotation," "reset" are some words being tossed around by analysts and investment firms, but only time will tell if the forecasts hold true.
- Other themes: Will COVID herd immunity be achieved? What about the economic policies of the incoming Biden administration? Fiscal and monetary policymaking? Will the labor market return to what it once was? Corporate earnings? What will happen with U.S.-China trade? Will crypto go mainstream? Electric vehicles and space exploration? IPOs and the SPACtacular market?
- Any other stock-related tea leaves?