Dicerna concludes enrollment in mid-stage nedosiran trial in rare metabolic disorder

  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA +1.2%) has completed enrollment in PHYOX2 Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead investigational therapy, nedosiran, as a once-monthly treatment of all three known types of primary hyperoxaluria, a rare disorder that mainly affects the kidneys and results from buildup of a substance called oxalate.
  • The company expects the last patient visit in the trial to occur in the first half of 2021 and to report top-line results from the study mid-year, with a goal of submitting marketing application in Q3 of 2021.
  • The PHYOX2 trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of nedosiran in participants aged six years and older who have PH1 or PH2 types of hyperoxaluria.
  • The primary endpoint of the study is the percent change from baseline in 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion between Days 90 and 180.
