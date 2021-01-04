Rexford Industrial wraps up 2020 with $103M portfolio acquisition

Jan. 04, 2021 9:55 AM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)REXRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR -0.5%) acquires a four-building industrial portfolio and an industrial outdoor storage property for $103.1M, bringing its 2020 acquisitions to $1.22B in industrial properties, representing 5.0M square feet.
  • REXR funded the acquisition, which closed on Dec. 31, 2020, with newly issued operating partnership units and cash on hand.
  • The acquired portfolio includes four single-tenant properties in the San Fernando Valley, Mid-Counties, and Inland Empire West submarkets for $86.3M, or $208 per square foot. The properties contain a total of 414,744 square feet of improvements on 25.23 acres of land and are 100% leased at rents estimated to be 15% below market rates.
  • The company also acquired an industrial outdoor storage property in Anaheim for $16.8M, or $80 per land square foot.
  • The transactions came soon after a $110.6M acquisition in mid-December.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.