Rexford Industrial wraps up 2020 with $103M portfolio acquisition
Jan. 04, 2021 9:55 AM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)REXRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR -0.5%) acquires a four-building industrial portfolio and an industrial outdoor storage property for $103.1M, bringing its 2020 acquisitions to $1.22B in industrial properties, representing 5.0M square feet.
- REXR funded the acquisition, which closed on Dec. 31, 2020, with newly issued operating partnership units and cash on hand.
- The acquired portfolio includes four single-tenant properties in the San Fernando Valley, Mid-Counties, and Inland Empire West submarkets for $86.3M, or $208 per square foot. The properties contain a total of 414,744 square feet of improvements on 25.23 acres of land and are 100% leased at rents estimated to be 15% below market rates.
- The company also acquired an industrial outdoor storage property in Anaheim for $16.8M, or $80 per land square foot.
- The transactions came soon after a $110.6M acquisition in mid-December.