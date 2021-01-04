Ra Medical resolves DOJ false claims investigations
Jan. 04, 2021 4:03 PM ETRa Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)RMEDBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ra Medical Systems closed (RMED -4.8%) after settling federal and state investigations into whether the company made false marketing claims when seeking FDA clearance for its laser ablation treatment for cardiovascular and skin conditions.
- The investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice was first disclosed in October 2019, when an audit committee found that the company’s Dabra catheter—a disposable, minimally invasive excimer system designed to break down artery-blocking plaque deposits—”frequently failed to calibrate and occasionally overheated,” risking injury to patients and physicians. The audit also found Ra Medical failed to immediately report the issues to the FDA and began quiet product recalls.
- The settlement with the DOJ, in which Ra Medical does not admit any liability or wrongdoing, as well as includes tentative agreements with participating states that could resolve separate investigations by state attorneys general, the company said.
- Ra Medical will pay an initial $2.5M, plus more depending on future revenues. If sales exceed $10M annually in any of the next four years, the company will be required to pay $500k for 2021, $750k for 2022, $1M for 2023 and $1.25M for 2024.
- Additionally, if the company is bought before the end of 2024, it will be required to pay another $5M, plus 4% of the deal’s value if the transaction tops $100M.