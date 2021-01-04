Checkmate Pharma names Robert Dolski CFO
- Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) announces appointment of former Akcea Therapeutics executive Robert Dolski as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Dolski has more than 20 years of diversified management experience as a life sciences financial executive driving the strategy, planning, execution, and financing of private and public biopharmaceutical companies.
- "Rob’s validated track record and broad range of industry experience driving the financial strategy for various biopharmaceutical companies will play a crucial role in the growth of our company as we advance our lead program, CMP-001, into advanced clinical development,” CEO Barry Labinger said.
- Dolski joins Checkmate from Akcea Therapeutics where he served as Vice President, Finance.