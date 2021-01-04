Checkmate Pharma names Robert Dolski CFO

  • Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) announces appointment of former Akcea Therapeutics executive Robert Dolski as its Chief Financial Officer.
  • Dolski has more than 20 years of diversified management experience as a life sciences financial executive driving the strategy, planning, execution, and financing of private and public biopharmaceutical companies.
  • "Rob’s validated track record and broad range of industry experience driving the financial strategy for various biopharmaceutical companies will play a crucial role in the growth of our company as we advance our lead program, CMP-001, into advanced clinical development,” CEO Barry Labinger said.
  • Dolski joins Checkmate from Akcea Therapeutics where he served as Vice President, Finance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.