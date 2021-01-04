Avery Dennison acquires ACPO for $87.6M
Jan. 04, 2021 4:58 PM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)AVYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) acquires Ohio-based ACPO Ltd. for the purchase price of $87.6M.
- ACPO is a leader in pressure-sensitive overlaminate products for the label and flexible packaging markets. ACPO employees will transition to the Avery Dennison Label and Graphic Materials team.
- Avery Dennison acquired majority of ACPO’s assets, including coating, finishing and distribution operations at its Oak Harbor, Ohio, headquarters, as well as three finishing and distribution sites in Atlanta, Georgia; Oak Creek, Wisconsin; and Vancouver, Washington.
- Avery Dennison believes by adding ACPO’s well-regarded and complementary overlaminate product, they are increasing their product portfolio and adding even more value for customers.