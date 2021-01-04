Postal Realty Trust collects 100% of Q4 rent, acquires 36 properties

Jan. 04, 2021 5:26 PM ETPostal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL)PSTLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) collected 100% of its rents and completed the acquisition of 36 properties for ~$62.6M during Q4 2020.
  • The acquisitions comprise ~577,105 net leasable interior square feet and have a weighted average rental rate of $8.23 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • For the year, Postal Realty acquired 261 properties for ~$130.3M, representing ~1.2M net leasable interior square feet and weighted average rental rate of $9.21 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • At year-end, 100% of the company's portfolio was occupied; weighted average rental rate for the portfolio is $9.67 per leasable square foot.
  • Postal Realty has also entered into agreements to acquire 13 postal properties for ~$18.5M.
  • Separately, the company named a new CFO, Robert Klein, who previously served at Monday Properties Services.
