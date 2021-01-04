Netflix +1.2% as it reports record viewership for December, Christmas week

Jan. 04, 2021 5:31 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor35 Comments
  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 1.2% after hours following its announcement that it broke its viewership records both for December and for the holiday week of Dec. 25-31.
  • That's in terms of total viewing hours as well as average view hours per subscriber.
  • And that record holiday week got a boost from the company's new Shondaland series Bridgerton, which has drawn critical acclaim and is expected to have reached 63M households since its Christmas Day debut.
  • That would make it the fifth-largest original series launch for Netflix all-time.
  • Also boosting Netflix on Christmas week was We Can Be Heroes, a spin-off film from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl from director Robert Rodriguez, which has reportedly reached 44M households since its debut.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.