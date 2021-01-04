Netflix +1.2% as it reports record viewership for December, Christmas week
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 1.2% after hours following its announcement that it broke its viewership records both for December and for the holiday week of Dec. 25-31.
- That's in terms of total viewing hours as well as average view hours per subscriber.
- And that record holiday week got a boost from the company's new Shondaland series Bridgerton, which has drawn critical acclaim and is expected to have reached 63M households since its Christmas Day debut.
- That would make it the fifth-largest original series launch for Netflix all-time.
- Also boosting Netflix on Christmas week was We Can Be Heroes, a spin-off film from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl from director Robert Rodriguez, which has reportedly reached 44M households since its debut.