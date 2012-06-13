Manchester United may list in the U.S. instead of Asia, IFR reports, even though the English...
Jun. 13, 2012 8:00 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Manchester United may list in the U.S. instead of Asia, IFR reports, even though the English club has far fewer fans in North America. However, U.S. investors are more familiar with the dual-class share structure that would enable the Glazer family, which also owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and First Allied, to keep a tight control of Manchester Utd.