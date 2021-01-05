B&W Environmental wins $10M contract

  • B&W Environmental segment of Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has won a contract worth more than $10M to design and supply advanced ash-handling equipment to a U.S. power plant customer.
  • The project scope includes the design and supply of eight innovative, patented Allen-Sherman-Hoff Submerged Grind Conveyors, a transfer conveyor, blowers and other equipment.
  • “We’re seeing significant demand for our SGC technology from plant owners looking to comply with new environmental standards,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Our advanced ash handling system offers a simplified, flexible design for effective bottom ash transport and dewatering, and eliminates the need for ash ponds altogether.”
