B&W Environmental wins $10M contract
Jan. 05, 2021 7:09 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)BWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- B&W Environmental segment of Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has won a contract worth more than $10M to design and supply advanced ash-handling equipment to a U.S. power plant customer.
- The project scope includes the design and supply of eight innovative, patented Allen-Sherman-Hoff Submerged Grind Conveyors, a transfer conveyor, blowers and other equipment.
- “We’re seeing significant demand for our SGC technology from plant owners looking to comply with new environmental standards,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Our advanced ash handling system offers a simplified, flexible design for effective bottom ash transport and dewatering, and eliminates the need for ash ponds altogether.”