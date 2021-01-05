Texas Roadhouse gains after Truist expresses confidence in a recovery

Jan. 05, 2021 8:32 AM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)TXRHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Truist starts off coverage on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) with a Buy rating on its simple thesis that sales will impress on the other side of the pandemic.
  • "TXRH is the 4th largest full-service restaurant chain in the US and largest in the steak category. We expect TXRH to 1) generate strong sales growth during the post-COVID recovery, 2) expand margins above pre-COVID levels."
  • Texas Roadhouse is up 1.01% in premarket trading to $75.01 vs. the 52-week trading range of $25.15 to $84.27.
  • Also looking ahead, BTIG expects Texas Roadhouse to fill the gap of closed independent restaurants.
