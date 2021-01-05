Churchill Downs to expand TwinSpires brand name
Jan. 05, 2021 9:56 AM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)CHDNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Churchill Downs (CHDN +0.4%) says it will move to a single brand strategy for its online wagering segment by rebranding the company's sportsbook and iGaming platform as TwinSpires.
- The company says the brand transition from BetAmerica to TwinSpires will begin with its online sportsbook and iGaming launch in Michigan later this month.
- BetAmerica retail and online sportsbooks operating in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will also transition to the TwinSpires brand during the first half of this year.
- The TwinSpires brand has been utilized by Churchill's online pari-mutuel wagering business since 2007.
- "Our TwinSpires brand has consistently delivered over 13 years and is associated with more than a century of wagering experience. That history and heritage offers a unique point of difference in a competitive space," notes Churchill Downs exec Bill Mudd.
