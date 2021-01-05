Ozop Surgical changes its name to Ozop Energy Solutions
Jan. 05, 2021 OZSC
- Ozop Surgical (OTCPK:OZSC +15.1%) has officially changed its name to Ozop Energy Solutions. effective today.
- The symbol will remain OZSC.
- Brian P Conway, CEO said, "The year 2020 was transformational for our company as we completed the acquisition of Power Conversion Technologies, Inc., resolved most of the company’s legacy debt, and executed a complete overhaul of the company’s management. Now that we are officially classified as an energy company, our team can move forward with additional acquisitions, new products, strategic partnerships, and new corporate and e-commerce websites. I look forward to sharing what we’ve been working on over the upcoming weeks.”