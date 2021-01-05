Therapeutic solutions posts encouraging data from QuadraMune study signalling COVID-19 use

  • Therapeutic Solutions (OTCPK:TSOI +1.6%) posts new data from its ongoing investigations into its nutritional supplement QuadraMune where it showed indications of being useful for boosting immunity to viruses.
  • In mice receiving QuadraMune for a period of two weeks, a significantly increased cytotoxic T cell response was seen. T cytotoxic cells are a component of the immune system which selectively kills virally infected cells and successful immunity to viruses is dependent on T cytotoxic cell activity.
  • "We believe that our scientists have developed a 'first in class' nutraceutical to potentially address both immune deficiency and hyperinflammation associated with COVID-19," CEO Timothy Dixon said.
  • In July last year, Therapeutic Solutions had announced that is had filed a patent application with the USPTO covering the use of QuadraMune and type 2 diabetes med metformin to treat COVID-19-associated lung damage.
