Therapeutic solutions posts encouraging data from QuadraMune study signalling COVID-19 use
Jan. 05, 2021 1:01 PM ETTherapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI)TSOIBy: SA News Team
- Therapeutic Solutions (OTCPK:TSOI +1.6%) posts new data from its ongoing investigations into its nutritional supplement QuadraMune where it showed indications of being useful for boosting immunity to viruses.
- In mice receiving QuadraMune for a period of two weeks, a significantly increased cytotoxic T cell response was seen. T cytotoxic cells are a component of the immune system which selectively kills virally infected cells and successful immunity to viruses is dependent on T cytotoxic cell activity.
- "We believe that our scientists have developed a 'first in class' nutraceutical to potentially address both immune deficiency and hyperinflammation associated with COVID-19," CEO Timothy Dixon said.
- In July last year, Therapeutic Solutions had announced that is had filed a patent application with the USPTO covering the use of QuadraMune and type 2 diabetes med metformin to treat COVID-19-associated lung damage.