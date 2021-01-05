Digital Realty prices €1.0B notes offerings
Jan. 05, 2021 1:11 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)DLRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Digital Realty's (DLR -1.0%) Digital Intrepid Holding BV indirect wholly owned holding and finance subsidiary of the company's operating partnership, Digital Realty Trust prices an offering of €1B euro-denominated 0.625% guaranteed notes due 2031 at a price of 99.515% of the principal amount.
- Intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering of 2031 notes to finance or refinance recently completed or future green building, energy, and resource efficiency and renewable energy projects.
- Additionally, plans to use proceeds to eligible green projects, or to temporarily repay borrowings outstanding under the operating partnership's global revolving credit facilities, acquire additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities, and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- The euro notes' interest will be paid annually in arrears at a rate of 0.625% per annum.