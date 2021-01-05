Resonant +20.7% with intellectual property portfolio surpassing 300 issued and pending patents
Jan. 05, 2021 3:19 PM ETResonant Inc. (RESN)RESNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA7 Comments
- Resonant (RESN +21.2%) announces that its patent portfolio has grown 50% Y/Y, now comprising over 300 issued and pending U.S. and foreign patents – of which over 150 are related to 5G XBAR® technology.
- “2020 was a landmark year for intellectual property development at Resonant as we continued to build a significant protective moat around our technology – the strength of which has been validated through our strategic partnership with the world’s largest RF filter manufacturer. To that end, half of our portfolio and the bulk of 2020’s patent growth relates to our key XBAR® RF filter technology, which is optimized for the wide bandwidths, high frequencies and low loss required for 5G and high frequency Wi-Fi bands.” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO.
- Press Release