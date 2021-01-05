Fiat Chrysler U.S.: Jeep Gladiator demand almost doubled in 2020, retail sales up 1% in the last quarter
- FCA US (FCAU +1.4%) reports retail sales volume growth of 1% to 499,431 vehicles in Q4 2020, bringing the year end sales volume to 1,820,636 vehicles.
- Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Ram brands have been the stellar performer in the company's commercial vehicles portfolio with Jeep Gladiator sales almost doubling (94%) during the year to 77,542 vehicles.
- Q4 retail sales, by brand: Jeep Gladiator 20,552 vehicles (+23% Y/Y); Alfa Romeo 6,093 vehicles (+23%); Ram also had its best month of retail sales in December since the brand first launched in 2010.
- However, the headwinds from fleet sales led to a quarterly decline of 8% in total U.S. sales; full-year sales were down 17%.
- "The fourth quarter provided a strong springboard heading into 2021. Looking ahead, we anticipate an exciting year that will include a variety of new vehicles. Just in the first quarter alone, we will be offering the Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, the refreshed Dodge Durango and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica," says U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor.
- He adds "Gas prices remain low; housing remains strong and consumers have access to credit," all pointing in the right direction for the start of 2021.
